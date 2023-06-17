iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €108.21 ($116.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.68 and a 200 day moving average of €102.80. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($76.46).

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

