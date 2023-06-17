iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

