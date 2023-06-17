iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

