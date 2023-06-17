iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.