Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

