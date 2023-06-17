Jabil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 1,047 call options.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

