John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,976 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.