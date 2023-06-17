John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.16

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.60.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.31%.
Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
