Jonathan Young Sells 538 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $29,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

