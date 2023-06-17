Joshua R. Disbrow Buys 14,000 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.38. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 691,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

