JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

