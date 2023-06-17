Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 236,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Juniper Networks worth $63,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,003,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

