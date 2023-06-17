Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.