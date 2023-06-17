Kate Dehoff Sells 5,141 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

