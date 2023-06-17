Kate Dehoff Sells 5,141 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
JOBY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
