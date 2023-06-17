Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

KE stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.