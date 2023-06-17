Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,305 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,237,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

