Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

