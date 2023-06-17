Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

