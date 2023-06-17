Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $443.23 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average of $478.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.