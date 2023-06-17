Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.