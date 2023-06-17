Lake Street Capital Increases Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $9.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.04% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

