Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,847 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 21,593 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.18, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.