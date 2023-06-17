LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of LCNB by 108.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LCNB by 48.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 19.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. LCNB has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

