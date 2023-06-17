Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $123.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.
Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
