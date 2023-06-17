Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $123.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

