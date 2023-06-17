Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $64.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $64.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

