Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIND opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.