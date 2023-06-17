Lisa Hood Sells 11,400 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Lisa Hood sold 3,119 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $6,362.76.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO opened at $3.81 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

