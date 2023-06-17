LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.23 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

