Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Releases Earnings Results

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Locafy Stock Down 1.9 %

Locafy stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Locafy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Get Locafy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.