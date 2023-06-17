Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.