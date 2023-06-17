Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after buying an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

