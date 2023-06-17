Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.