Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,218.07 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,983.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,704.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.