Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $304,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

