Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

