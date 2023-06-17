Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $399,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

