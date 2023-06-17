Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $87,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

