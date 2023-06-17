Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6,675.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

