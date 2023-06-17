Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $154,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 145,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Ball by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 154,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

