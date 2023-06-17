Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

