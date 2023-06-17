Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 250 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

