Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 223,759 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

