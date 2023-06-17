Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

