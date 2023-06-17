Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,017 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

