Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,276 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

