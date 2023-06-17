Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,689 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

