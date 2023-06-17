Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

