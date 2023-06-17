Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 762 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

