Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

