Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

